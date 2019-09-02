Pulitzer Prize Finalist Female Author: Stop Wearing Red Hats, It’s Scary.

A female author who has been a a Pulitzer prize and National Book Award finalist took Trump Derangement Syndrome to a new level, stating on Twitter that she doesn’t want people to wear red hats because they are “making everyone scared.”

Rebecca Makkai wrote;

Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap? Like, I see one and my heart does weird shit and then I finally realize it only says Titleist or whatever. Maybe don’t wear red caps anymore, normal people? Also, for the love of God: The clever folks wearing “Make America Read Again” or whatever caps — NO. You’re making everyone scared. Don’t do it.

If you’re here to be contrary: an equivalent here would be western Hindus choosing not to use the swastika symbol in public despite it being sacred to their faith because it would offend/frighten people. The red hat has become a symbol of hate bc of how its wearers act.

Makkai added, “Also I love all the people who are like “YOU CAN’T POLICE ME, LIBTARD!” Please note that I was specifically addressing “normal people.” The ones who don’t want to freak people out at a distance. The ones who enjoy it should absolutely continue letting us know who thy are. – READ MORE