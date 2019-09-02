Campaign confusion: Biden claims illegal immigrants ‘become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans’

2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden had another head-scratching moment out on the campaign trail Thursday when he claimed illegal immigrant children “become Americans” before actual United States citizens do.

Biden was asked how he would oversee immigration detention facilities as president during an event in Rock Hill, S.C. — and he took the opportunity to praise undocumented youths.

“We have to find a pathway for Dreamers,” he said. “These kids who come — and they end up doing well. They become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans,” he told the crowd.

“No, I’m serious,” Biden continued. “They get school. They do well. They contribute to the community. They contribute to the country. So No. 1, we legalize the Dreamers,” –read more