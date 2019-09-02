Castro Wants to Redefine Who Is a Firearms Dealer

Democratic presidential candidates, Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke both pushed the need for new gun control legislation on Sunday in response to the mass shooting in Texas. Also, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan gave an update on Hurricane Dorian.

The former HUD secretary, told MSNBC on Sunday that he supports redefining who is a firearms dealer in order to expand background checks for those who sell more than five guns in a year.

“I would maximize executive authority to do what we can to keep our families safer from gun violence,” Castro said. “For instance, we would immediately redefine who is a firearms dealer so that anybody who sells more than five firearms in a year is classified that way and has to conduct universal background checks.”

“I agree that there are certain percentage of people that somehow fear that one day the government is going to try and take over the entire country somehow and they’re going to need their weapons, but that’s actually a minority of people out there, that’s not a majority of people,” – READ MORE