Puerto Rico Mayor Who Attacked Trump Loses Badly In Bid For Governorship

On Sunday, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, who repeatedly attacked President Trump over the U.S. government’s response in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, went down to defeat in her quest to become the gubernatorial candidate of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP).

“Obviously the PDP and its constituents decided another way,” Cruz Soto said in response to her defeat, as reported by Noticel. “I just sent Mayor Charlie Delgado a text congratulating him on his victory today.”

At around 8 p.m., with roughly 60% of precincts reporting for the pro-territorial-status PDP, Delgado was leading with 63% of the vote, the Miami Herald reported. Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz received 23% and 13% of the vote, respectively. With 71% of precincts reporting, Gov. Wanda Vázquez of the New Progressive Party (NPP) conceded to primary opponent Pedro Pierluisi.

After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, Yulin Cruz accused the Trump administration of having “killed Puerto Ricans with neglect.” – READ MORE

