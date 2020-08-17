Maxine Waters Has a Plan to Get Rid of Trump Without the Election

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who has been calling for President Trump’s impeachment since 2017, now has a new plan for getting rid of Trump: The 25 Amendment.

Crazy Rep. Maxine Waters thinks she has the answer to getting rid of Trump without the election. pic.twitter.com/T17jDExjxm — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 17, 2020

“The president of the United States of America is unbelievably divisive,” Waters said on MSNBC. “The president lies. He’s pitting people against each other, going back to the old birther argument that they attempted to use against Obama. This is a president that is the most deplorable human being that I have ever encountered in my life. And he’s undermining our democracy. We cannot take any more of this president. This president is not only attacking the person that was just appointed or selected by Biden to be his vice president, and he is not hesitant to do it.”

She continued. “This man has no shame. The name-calling, he called her nasty, on and on and on. I don’t know how much more the American people can take. As a matter of fact, when you couple that with what he’s doing, undermining our democracy, tearing up our post office…”

“…I believe that it is time for Section 4 of Amendment 25 to be put in place and his cabinet should send to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker, as identified in the Constitution, that this man should be removed from office. Section 25 should be put in place,” Waters added. “He is dangerous. He is tearing up, again, this country, undermining our democracy. And I want to tell you something, I’m getting more complaints about what he’s doing to the post office than I have on any other issue in my district. He cannot have our post office. He cannot do this. we’ve got to stop him.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --