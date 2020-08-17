REPORT: Chicago Looters Were ‘Mix Of College Students, Out-Of-Work Parents, And Convicted Felons’ Not Neighborhood Activists

Looters and rioters who caused an estimated $60 million in damages to Chicago’s downtown were not activists protesting a shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Tribune reports, despite Chicago Black Lives Matter protests last week that condoned and even encouraged the unrest and begged Chicago police to release more than 100 people arrested last Sunday night, calling them political prisoners.

Instead, the Chicago Tribune reports, the looters and rioters were mostly “college students, out-of-work parents, and convicted felons” who took advantage of an out-of-control situation to help themselves to thousands of dollars in designer merchandise.

Not a single one of those arrested Sunday night even mentioned the Englewood shooting that reportedly sparked the unrest in their arguments to the bond court – and none of them call the city’s Englewood neighborhood home.