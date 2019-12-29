Psychiatrist Suggests Pelosi Can Submit Trump to an ‘Involuntary Evaluation’

In light of President Donald Trump’s six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) decrying the impeachment effort, a Yale psychiatrist is suggesting that Pelosi submit Trump to an “involuntary” mental evaluation.

Professor of psychiatry, Bandy Lee, has been warning people about Trump’s mental health even before his election.

Recently, she called for the House Judiciary Committee to establish a panel of mental health experts to evaluate Trump’s mental state during the impeachment probe.

In an interview with Salon, Lee suggested that Pelosi as a “right” to submit him for evaluation.

"As a coworker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not. Anyone can call 911 to report someone who seems dangerous, and family members are the most typical ones to do so. But so can coworkers, and even passersby on the street."