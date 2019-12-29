WIFE OF CONGRESSIONAL WHISTLEBLOWER WHO TESTIFIED AGAINST HILLARY CLINTON AND GOOGLE DIES IN TRAGIC CAR CRASH

Yet another suspicious death linked to yet another critic of the Clinton’s, just months after a respected doctor and researcher got into a public spat with Hillary Clinton after revealing Google’s scheme to help her get elected to the White House.

A car crash claimed the life of the wife of the doctor, researcher and respected Hillary Clinton critic who testified to Congress that Google’s search algorithms were slanted to help Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton attacked Dr. Robert Epstein for his research during the summer. And on Saturday, Epstein Tweeted about the untimely death of his wife.

“My beautiful wife Misti, a published poet, succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a car accident,” Epstein tweeted. “I was supposed to die in your arms some day, but a slippery road has ruined everything. You were not just my love, you were my greatest adventure.”

This story is developing.

