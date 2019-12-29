WATCH: Trump Promotes Video That Implies Pelosi’s Son Involved In Ukrainian Corruption

President Donald Trump promoted a video clip on Friday night that implied House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) son, Paul Pelosi, might have been involved in a Ukrainian corruption scandal similar to the allegations facing former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The video was featured in a tweet from a random Twitter account that stated: “@oann exposes those DemocRATS & their Ukraine ties Joe & Hunter & Nancy & Paul; seems like it’s a Family Affair What’s going on here ? Pay attention to 1:13 in this video as it has been removed from social media”

Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff! https://t.co/hoHSERKgh9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Trump retweeted the video, writing, “Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff!”

The insinuation that Paul Pelosi may have been involved in corruption in Ukraine has not been verified. – READ MORE