Psych researcher hits back at Hillary’s ‘blatant lies’ about Google voter manipulation

Renowned psychologist Robert Epstein blew the lid off Big Tech’s censorship and voter manipulation, and now he’s shifting focus to the woman who gained the most from the scam in 2016.

.@HillaryClinton, whom I have strongly supported for many years, told blatant lies about me today. As a result, I have been subjected to widespread condemnation by mainstream media. I’m going to fight this. Stay tuned tomorrow for my first-ever twitter storm. pic.twitter.com/CrPHMycVBu — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

“[email protected], whom I have strongly supported for many years, told blatant lies about me today,” Epstein posted to Twitter. “As a result, I have been subjected to widespread condemnation by mainstream media. I’m going to fight this. Stay tuned tomorrow for my first-ever twitter storm.”

The dust-up follows Epstein’s recent testimony in the Senate regarding years of research into a variety of ways Google, Facebook and other tech companies record information about users to manipulate their behavior and cash in on the data.

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

