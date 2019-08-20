Report: Dick’s Sporting Goods is testing whether it should end all gun sales

The outlet reported that the sporting goods retailer — which stopped selling “assault-style” rifles in the wake of the 2018 mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — may stop selling guns altogether.

The retailer then ceased gun sales in more than 125 stores in March, a year following the deadly massacre, which took the lives of 17 people, and injured many more, and raised the age for firearm sales from 18 to 21.

CNN reported that Dick’s is “quietly testing the water on whether to pull out entirely from what it calls the ‘hunt’ business, including firearms.” Results of the “testing” is reportedly forthcoming on Thursday, upon which time the company is expected to report quarterly earnings results. – READ MORE