Williamson vows to rescind military medals, remove Andrew Jackson’s Oval Office portrait in ‘atonement’ for Native American treatment

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, calling for a national “atonement” over the treatment of Native Americans, vowed Monday to rescind medals of honor for those who fought against them and even take down President Andrew Jackson’s portrait from the Oval Office if she’s elected.

The spiritual author, who has gained a devoted following in recent weeks for her memorable debate performances, called for a “new era of American history” with Native Americans during an appearance at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum.

“We can atone. We can make amends,” Williamson said. “And if and when I’m president of the United States, we will. We will begin by taking that picture of Andrew Jackson off the wall of the Oval Office.”

Jackson’s presidency was notoriously marked by the signing of the Indian Removal Act, which resulted in violent conflicts between Native Americans and the U.S. government amid the relocation of thousands of Native Americans. – READ MORE