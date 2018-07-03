FBI Caught Red Handed: Set Up Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting, According to IG Report

Take, for instance, page 203 of the report. In it, it’s revealed that the “impromptu” meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a tarmac in Phoenix, which was supposedly just a meet cute of two very famous Democrats with private jets, was actually set up by Clinton’s Secret Service detail and the FBI.

The 30-minute meeting on June 27, 2016, came just days before the Department of Justice was set to conclude its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for communication that included classified documents.

Clinton maintained it was just a standard meeting, nothing he postponed his flight for.

“It’s absolutely not true,” he told investigators about accusations he delayed his takeoff to meet with Lynch.

“I literally didn’t know she was there until somebody told me she was there. And we looked out the window and it was really close and all of her staff was unloading, so I thought, ‘she’s about to get off and I’ll just go shake hands with her when she gets off.’

He literally didn’t know she was there, except the IG report specifically says he asked to meet with her.

“The Deputy Chief of Staff (for Lynch) said that she had ‘zero knowledge’ that former President Clinton was there before she saw him approach the plane. She stated, ‘And if I had knowledge, I would not have been in that van. I would’ve…stayed on the plane and got everybody off…. No heads up or anything.’

“The Senior Counselor said she asked everyone in the van if they knew that former President Clinton was going to be there, and they all said no. The OPA (Office of Public Affairs) Supervisor said that he later learned that former President Clinton’s Secret Service detail had contacted Lynch’s FBI security detail and let them know that the former President wanted to meet with Lynch. (Emphasis ours.)

“Although Lynch’s staff was supposed to receive notice of such requests, witnesses told us that they were not informed of the request from former President Clinton.” – READ MORE

