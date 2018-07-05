Pruitt asked Trump to fire Sessions, name him as AG: report

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt directly asked President Trump to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and temporarily appoint him to the post, CNN reported Tuesday.

Pruitt made the request during an Oval Office meeting this spring, telling Trump that he would lead the Justice Department for 120 days under the Vacancies Reform Act and then run for office in Oklahoma, according to CNN.

The outlet reported that Trump’s advisers rejected Pruitt’s request.

Trump has been publicly angry with Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

