Sarah Silverman Compares Support for Police and Fire Fighters to Embracing Socialism

Actress And Hulu Talk Show Host Sarah Silverman Took To Name Calling When She Insisted That Paying Taxes For Police And Firefighters Is Comparable To Socialism.

Silverman jumped on Twitter Monday to respond to a Fox & Friends message that relayed a quote from conservative talk show host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who insisted that “socialism is a disaster.”

“Socialism is a disaster. The only people who support Socialism are people who don’t know what it is or people who want to win elections,” Bongino said in Monday appearance on the popular Fox News morning show.

Of course, the actual definition of “socialism” would tend to make Silverman’s proclamation suspect. Paying taxes to support police and firefighters is not an example of “government ownership of the means of production and distribution of goods.” Nor is the existence of police and firefighters an example of the elimination of private property or any “unequal distribution of goods,” all part and parcel to the definition of what socialism is. – READ MORE

Sarah Silverman Compares Support for Police and Fire Fighters to Embracing Socialism

Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman insisted that paying taxes for police and firefighters is comparable to socialism.

