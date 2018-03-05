Protocol or cowardice? Parkland student slams teacher over locked door during shooting, report says

A high school student who survived the deadly Florida shooting on Valentine’s Day that left 17 people dead has slammed his teacher on social media, calling him an “opportunist” and “a coward,” after he allegedly wouldn’t unlock his classroom door and let students in, a report from the Sun-Sentinel said on Friday.

Josh Gallagher, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., shared his account on Twitter. He said he was in math class with his teacher Jim Gard when the fire alarm went off. Students began to evacuate, and while Gallagher was near the stairwell, he said they heard shots being fired.

Kids started to retreat back toward their classroom, Gallagher said, only to find a locked door.

Im a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. Please read my story below as I present the truth about a teacher Mr. Gard (Jim Gard) who calls himself a hero, and how the media portrayed him as hero when in reality he is the opposite. pic.twitter.com/MH70M6Sqhe — Josh Gallagher (@JoshBGallagher) March 1, 2018

Gallagher, along with more than a dozen other students, was “left in the hallways ducking as the screams of classmates and gunshots took over the noise around me,” he tweeted. “We were stuck in the hall for 4 total minutes ducking and in fear for our lives.”

While Gallagher was on the phone with his dad, who he said is a first responder, another teacher who he’d “never seen before” allowed the group of kids to come inside.

After the shooting, Gallagher said he learned that his teacher allegedly “ran back into the classroom without turning around and locked his door.”

“He left 75% of his students out in the hallway to be slaughtered,” the student claimed in the post.

Gallagher goes on accuse his teacher of being an “opportunist” and someone who shouldn’t be seen “as close to a hero.” – READ MORE

