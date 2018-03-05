Florida Billboard: ‘NRA is a Terrorist Organization’

True Pundit

A billboard in Pensacola, Florida, proclaims the “NRA is a Terrorist Organization.”

The billboard in Florida appeared just under two weeks after morning drivers spotted a billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, that said, “Kill the NRA.

The Pensacola billboard appears in the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting and a PR campaign urging companies to sever ties with the NRA. – READ MORE

