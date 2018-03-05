Politics
Florida Billboard: ‘NRA is a Terrorist Organization’
A billboard in Pensacola, Florida, proclaims the “NRA is a Terrorist Organization.”
The billboard in Florida appeared just under two weeks after morning drivers spotted a billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, that said, “Kill the NRA.”
Tonight at 6: Pensacola community reacts to a billboard calling NRA “terrorist organization”. We talked to the man responsible for the billboard @weartv #C3N #Pensacola pic.twitter.com/HPO1Nl1daF
— Jamarlo Phillips (@JPhillipsTV) March 2, 2018
The Pensacola billboard appears in the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting and a PR campaign urging companies to sever ties with the NRA. – READ MORE
