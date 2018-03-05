Florida Billboard: ‘NRA is a Terrorist Organization’

A billboard in Pensacola, Florida, proclaims the “NRA is a Terrorist Organization.”

The billboard in Florida appeared just under two weeks after morning drivers spotted a billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, that said, “Kill the NRA.”

Tonight at 6: Pensacola community reacts to a billboard calling NRA “terrorist organization”. We talked to the man responsible for the billboard @weartv #C3N #Pensacola pic.twitter.com/HPO1Nl1daF — Jamarlo Phillips (@JPhillipsTV) March 2, 2018

The Pensacola billboard appears in the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting and a PR campaign urging companies to sever ties with the NRA. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1