Play Titled ‘Kill Climate Deniers’ Opens In Oz Theater

Just when you think the Australians are pretty laid back and cool, a play titled “Kill Climate Deniers” opens in the former criminal colony — and could soon be coming to a theater near you.

“As a classic rock band take the stage in Parliament House’s main hall, 96 armed eco-terrorists storm the building and take the entire government hostage, threatening to execute everyone unless Australia ends global warming. Tonight,” the play’s website says. “Now, the embattled Environment Minister has no choice but to pick up a gun and stand up for her ideals, pushing back against the threat which has engulfed her country — one terrorist at a time.”

Ugh. Sounds horrible. The play was written by David Finnigan with original music by Reuben Ingall and opened Thursday in the Griffin Theatre in Sydney. Finnigan calls the play a “pretty joyful comedy,” and said he consulted scientists while writing it (no word if he got in touch with Al Gore). He also said he talked to those hated climate deniers.

“I genuinely think they understand perhaps better than myself and a lot of left-leaning liberals the consequences of climate science,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Company. “And because they understand the consequences, they can’t accept the science.” – READ MORE

