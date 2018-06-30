Michael Moore Demands the Resistance: ‘Get Off The Couch’ and ‘Put Bodies on the Line’ to Stop Trump (VIDEO)

Left-wing Documentary Filmmaker Michael Moore Put Out A Clarion Call To The Leftist Resistance Thursday, Urging Them To Put Their Bodies On The Line To Bring Down The Trump Presidency.

In an interview with Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Moore said he disapproved of violence and intimidation but said the anti-Trump resistance must be “willing” to risk their bodies to help bring him down.

“We don’t have to be violent, we have to remain non-violent, but if the worst that happens to anybody in the Trump administration is that they don’t get to have a chicken dinner in Virginia, I mean, I don’t know,” Moore told Colbert. “But that’s not what’s going on now. We’re not talking about political differences. We’re talking about thousands of children being kidnapped and put in jails.”

“Sadly, Trump is not going to leave,” Moore continued. “He plans to be reelected, he loves the term ‘president for life.’ The only way that we’re going to stop this is eventually we’re all going to have to put our bodies on the line. You’re going to have to be willing to do this.” – READ MORE

