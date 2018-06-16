True Pundit

Protesters chant ‘Lock him up!’ as Manafort headed into court (VIDEO)

Posted on
A group of protesters chanted “Lock him up!” as President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort headed into court Friday.

Manafort appeared in court after special counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge to revoke his pretrial release conditions as a result of his alleged attempt to tamper with potential witnesses.

As he exited from his car en route to the federal court, Manafort was met with a crowd of protestors who shouted, “Lock him up!”

The judge revoked Manafort’s bail during the hearing and ordered Manafort to jail. – READ MORE

