Enough Fentanyl to Kill 4 Million People Discovered in Ohio

Four Men With Ties To Mexico Face Federal Charges Involving The Seizure Of Approximately 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Clark County, Ohio, By Members Of The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force.

During a press conference Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said approximately 20 pounds of fentanyl were seized during a joint task force investigation and was enough to kill 3 or 4 million people, according to My Dayton Daily News.

Omar Alejandro Cantu Garcia, 28; David Guillermo Cantu Garcia, 30; Pedro Torres Medina, 40; and Reyes Espinosa Aguilar, 43, (also known as Rodrigo Martinez Jr.) were each charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Omar Cantu and David Cantu entered the United States from Mexico via the Laredo Port of Entry on Sunday, June 10. All four suspects have ties to Mexico and one was later determined to be in the U.S. illegally, according to Montgomery Sheriff Phil Plummer. – READ MORE

