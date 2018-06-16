IG Report: Second Pair of Lovers on Clinton Email Probe Exchanged Anti-Trump Texts

A Justice Department Inspector General Report Released Thursday Revealed A Second Set Of Lovers Working On The Clinton Email Investigation Who Exchanged Anti-trump And Pro-clinton Messages.

The two FBI employees — identified as “Agent 1” and “Agent 5” in the report — were both assigned to the investigation known as “Midyear.”

Agent 1 was one of four case agents on the investigation — responsible for the “day-to-day” activities of the investigation and one of two agents who interviewed Hillary Clinton. Agent 5 was on the Midyear “filter” team, charged with filtering out all privileged communications from being investigated as part of the probe.

They are the second pair of FBI officials on the investigation who expressed hostility towards Donald Trump and support for Hillary Clinton, other than Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were having an affair while married to other people.

The inspector general found several instant message exchanges on the internal FBI communications system between Agents 1 and 5, where they expressed those views to each other, as well as to other FBI employees. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1