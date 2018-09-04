Who’s an Animal? CNN’s Don Lemon Says Use of ‘Monkey’ Is a ‘Dog Whistle’

During Wednesday’s edition of CNN Tonight, host Don Lemon played a clip of Representative Ron DeSantis, Republican nominee in the Florida gubernatorial election, saying “the last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state” during an interview with Fox News. Lemon asked: “Does anybody else hear that dog whistle? It’s kind of a bullhorn.”

If “monkey” is imagined as dehumanizing, then what kind of metaphor is “dog whistle”? Aren’t you suggesting conservative voters are dogs?

Lemon then played a clip of DeSantis describing his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum as an “articulate spokesman for those far-left views.” Lemon seemed to think the word “articulate” was racist as well, describing it as a “popular slur disguised as a compliment, articulate, as if it’s surprising when a person of color speaks well.”

By Lemon’s own standards, Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid would qualify as a racist. After all, Reid described President Obama as “a light-skinned African-American with no Negro dialect unless he wanted to have one.” Reid surely sounded surprised that “a person of color,” in this case, President Obama, actually “speaks well.” Yet when this story broke, the media found reporting on it quite inconvenient. – READ MORE

CNN host Don Lemon fired back at President Trump on Saturday after the president sent a tweet attacking Lemon and questioning the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James, whom the CNN host interviewed this week.

Lemon pointed out James’s recent decision to open a school in Ohio for at-risk third- and fourth-graders as evidence that the NBA star was no “dummy” after Trump wrote Friday that Lemon had managed to make James look intelligent, which he said wasn’t “easy to do.”

“Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?” Lemon tweeted Saturday, including the hashtag “Be Best” used by first lady Melania Trump on her anti-bullying campaign.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

Trump insulted James over Twitter and appeared to reference former NBA star Michael Jordan in a tweet late Friday after James appeared on Lemon’s show earlier in the week and denounced what he said was the president’s use of sports to divide the country. – READ MORE