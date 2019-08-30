PROTECTION — FBI seized infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein S E X Slave — THEN DID NOTHING

Sitting on evidence for nearly a decade, it has now been revealed the FBI has in essence been protecting Prince Andrew amid allegations he engaged in sex with a sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein.

The FBI years ago seized the infamous photo showing Prince Andrew smiling alongside Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The picture, which was taken sometime in early 2001 at Epstein’s gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, was among 20 images seized by the feds during an interview with Giuffre in 2011.

That was eight years ago.

EIGHT YEARS.

Giuffre has claimed she had sex with the royal after being recruited as Epstein’s alleged sex slave as a teenager.

Why would the FBI sit on criminal evidence for nearly a decade?

“That has to have an explanation,” Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told Sky News on Thursday about the photo. “He can’t say he didn’t know her. He can’t say he wasn’t friendly with her. I think it’s hard to look at that picture and say that you had no idea that she was young.”

Where is the FBI?

Happy to conceal evidence while women are being sexually assaulted and trafficked.

READ MORE: