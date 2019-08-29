Tulsi Gabbard Slams ‘Lack of Transparency’ in Government, Says ‘American People Are Left Behind’

Democratic National Committee qualifying rules and the DNC’s use of specific polls to determine eligibility for the upcoming primary debate have put people like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) on the defensive — as she’s one of those now left out.

This all but puts her try for the 2020 nomination under water.

“The whole thing gets a little bit confusing,” she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday night, just before the final cut of 10 Democratic candidates had been announced.

“And you’ve got to jump way down into the weeds of the numbers and the statistics. But I think the bigger problem is that the whole process really lacks transparency,” she said. “People deserve having that transparency, because, ultimately, it’s the people who will decide who our Democratic nominee will be and ultimately who our next president, commander-in-chief, will be. And when you see that lack of transparency, it creates, you know, a lack of faith and trust in the process.”

“And I think this also points to a bigger issue and challenge that goes beyond the DNC and party politics is the government itself,” added the Iraq War veteran.

She also said, “There are people who are increasingly losing that faith and trust in the government, because they see a lack of transparency there. They see that we don’t have a government that is of, by, and for the people. And, really, what they see is a small group of really powerful political elites, the Establishment, making decisions that serve their interests, and maintaining that power, while the rest of us are left outside. The American people are left behind. So, these these are the deeper-seated issues.” – READ MORE