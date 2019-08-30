The criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein has been officially dismissed

The criminal case against the late Jeffrey Epstein was officially dismissed Thursday, almost three weeks after the accused sex trafficker died in his jail cell.

Judge Richard Berman, who was overseeing the case, signed what’s known as a “nolle prosequi,” or a notice that the court will no longer pursue the charges, citing Epstein’s death.

The dismissal was expected, as prosecutors had filed a motion to dismiss the federal sex trafficking charges after the multimillionaire’s death on August 10, which the medical examinerdeemed a suicide.

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers had their day in court, but not in the way they had hoped for

Even though the criminal case won’t move forward, some of Epstein’s accusers were still able to make their voices heard. On Tuesday, even though the accused was not present, Judge Berman allowed them to deliver victim impact statements. Some of them felt they were robbed of justice, not just in the recent case against Epstein, but also years ago, when Florida prosecutors offered Epstein a plea deal without their input. – read more