Prosecutors: Three Women Busted for $6 Million Food Stamp Fraud

Three California women are accused of running a $6 million food stamp fraud scheme where they illegally exchanged Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for cash, prosecutors said.

Authorities arrested Maria Teresa Ramirez, 37, Maria Magdalena Salgado, 54, and Yessica Raquel Garay, 37, and charged them in connection with the scheme with food stamp fraud, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern said that Ramirez, Salgado, and Garay are all accused of trading SNAP benefits for cash and collecting money from the fraudulent SNAP transactions.

All three are accused of pocketing $500,000 through illegal means. – READ MORE

