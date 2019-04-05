AOC Mocks Reporter for Wearing Protective Vest at Border — Gets Dragged for Making Fun of the Crisis

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to social media on Thursday to criticize a reporter for wearing a protective vest and faced backlash from those saying she was mocking the border security crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez has criticized immigration enforcement as “dangerous.” She posted on Twitter Thursday night, going after a Fox News reporter who was wearing a protective vest while filming.

Does “live from the border” mean Party City?



Fox is really out here doing the most on a budget to make the border look more dangerous than it is 😂



h/t @jacobsoboroff pic.twitter.com/uvzIPE5jPG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

“Does ‘live from the border’ mean Party City?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Fox is really out here doing the most on a budget to make the border look more dangerous than it is.”

Many conservative Twitter accounts pushed back against her comments, setting the record straight on the reality of what is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.