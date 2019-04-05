Hillary Clinton Ally Blasted For Mocking Polio-Survivor Mitch McConnell For Falling

Hillary Clinton ally and former Democratic National Committee field director Adam Parkhomenko mocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday for falling and was quickly condemned from across the political spectrum for his mean-spirited attack.

“Yesterday I posted this new found footage of Mitch McConnell standing up for America,” Parkhomenko wrote in a tweet that included a video of McConnell falling. “368,000 views overnight. Mitch McConnell does not want you to let this video get up to 1,000,000 views.”

“McConnell’s diagnosis at age 2 occurred more than 10 years before a vaccine was even available,” Roll Call reported in 2018. “His symptoms included paralysis in part of his left leg, and at that time, the best his family could hope for was treatment through rehabilitation. He made periodic visits to Warm Springs, Georgia, home to a polio rehabilitation institute known for also treating President Franklin D. Roosevelt.” – READ MORE