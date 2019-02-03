ABC, NBC Warn: Northam KKK Picture Surfaced on ‘Far-Right,’ ‘Conservative’ Site

All three evening newscasts on Friday led with the news that Virginia’s Democratic Governor included a racist photo in his medical school yearbook. However, ABC and NBC warned viewers that the 1984 picture, which feature a man in a KKK outfit and another in blackface, “surfaced on a far-right,” “conservative” website. Additionally, none of the networks noted that, separately, Northam used the racist nickname “coonman.”

On the NBC Nightly News, anchor Lester Holt opened the show by announcing, “Shockwaves from an explosive racist photo unearthed. A powerful governor’s yearbook page revealed late today showing a person in blackface and another as a member of the KKK. There are immediate calls for him to resign.”

Rather than focus exclusively on the racism of Northam, who was 25 at the time of the KKK picture, reporter Hallie Jackson alerted viewers about the website where the story broke: “The picture originally surfaced on a far-right website that often promotes conspiracy theories and was quickly circulated by the Virginia Republican Party.”

Over on ABC's World News Tonight, guest anchor Tom Llamas also singled out Big League Politics: "An explosive image surfacing from his medical yearbook page in 1984. The page shows two men, one man in black face, another as the member of Ku Klux Klan. It was first posted by a conservative website just a short time ago."