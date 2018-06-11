Prosecutor: Top Senate Staffer Leaks Betrayed Public Trust

The indictment of a top Senate staffer in a leak investigation touched off more concerns about politicized leaking of what is supposed to be secret government information.

A federal grand jury in Washington indicted James A. Wolfe, 58, the director of security for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, for allegedly lying to FBI investigators in the course of a leak investigation.

Wolfe’s job was safeguarding all classified information in the possession of the committee, according to the Justice Department.

“These leaks shouldn’t be happening. This was not a case of a whistleblower, but an actual violation of security protocol,” said Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who was the chief of the appellate divisions in the Western District of Texas and Northern District of Texas. “This is a government employee entrusted with national security secrets and [he] apparently had no hesitation about leaking them and then lying about it.”

The leaks appeared to be based on politics and aimed at harming President Donald Trump, said Powell, author of “Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice.”

“Mr. Wolfe’s alleged conduct is a betrayal of the extraordinary public trust that had been placed in him,” said Jessie Liu, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. “It is hoped that these charges will be a warning to those who might lie to law enforcement to the detriment of the United States.” – READ MORE

