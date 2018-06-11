Report: Paranoid Kim Brings Private Food Hoard to Summit

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of his Tuesday summit meeting with President Donald Trump, he signaled that even more than a breakthrough with the U.S., he was thinking of survival.

The reclusive North Korean leader brought with him his own private food supply for his time in Singapore as well as a private security force, The Washington Times reported.

Kim’s caution comes as he undertakes one of the very few foreign trips of his rule. Since taking power in 2011, he only traveled to China until this spring’s border-hopping journey to South Korea.

After his arrival, Kim went to the hotel where he is staying. He also held a brief meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, CNN reported. – READ MORE

