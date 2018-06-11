True Pundit

Politics

Ex-CIA Director Attacks Trump: ‘Your Worldview Does Not Represent American Ideals’

Posted on by
Share:

Former CIA Director John Brennan, a bitter enemy of President Donald Trump, took to Twitter Sunday to attack the president as a “temporary aberration.”

Brennan was among those who responded to Trump’s attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with attacks on the president, The Hill reported.

“Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return,” he tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ex-CIA Director Attacks Trump: 'Your Worldview Does Not Represent American Ideals'
Ex-CIA Director Attacks Trump: 'Your Worldview Does Not Represent American Ideals'

'There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: