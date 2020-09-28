Project Veritas Exposes Ilhan Omar Allies in Alleged Ballot Harvesting Operation in Minnesota

Project Veritas has released the results of an investigation into alleged ballot harvesting by supporters of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, a key swing state in the 2020 presidential election.

Video footage captured by Project Veritas shows an operative, Liban Mohamed, bragging about collecting hundreds of ballots.

“Numbers do not lie. Numbers do not lie. … You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these; my car is full,” Mohamed can be heard saying in the video. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --