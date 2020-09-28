Police Release Bodycam Video of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale’s Arrest: Warning Graphic

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken into custody under the Baker Act on Sunday. Fort Lauderdale police released body-worn camera footage of the incident.

On Sunday afternoon, Candice Parscale called 911 and reported that her husband possibly shot himself in a suicide attempt at their home on Desota Drive in the upscale Seven Isles neighborhood.

Parscale had made suicidal comments about shooting himself in recent days, his wife Candice told police before they took him into custody under the Baker Act at his Fort Lauderdale home Sunday.

According to a report from Fort Lauderdale Police, Candice Parscale also had “several bruises on both of her arms as well as scratches and bruising on her face” which she told an officer she suffered a few days ago during a physical altercation with her husband.

Fort Lauderdale Police also released bodyworn camera footage of Parscale, 44, being taken down and cuffed. He's repeatedly heard saying, "I didn't do anything."

