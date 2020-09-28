‘Anti-Racist’ Author Claims ‘White Colonizer’ Amy Coney Barrett Adopted Children To Shield Herself From Accusations Of Racism

Left-wing author Ibram Kendi, author of the book “How to Be An Antiracist,” triggered a tsunami of backlash on Saturday after suggesting that Amy Coney Barrett adopted two Haitian children to shield herself from accusations of racism.

Kendi responded to a purported picture of Barrett with her two adopted Haitian children. The photo, however, was not of Barrett.

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist. I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.

Although Kendi did not specifically accuse Barrett of using her Haitian children as “props” to hide accusations of racism, many believed the implications of his comments were very clear and, ironically, racist. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --