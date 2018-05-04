Politics TV
Project Veritas Catches Teachers Union President Admitting He Hides Teachers’ Abuse Of Students (VIDEO)
A new video from Project Veritas shows a New Jersey teachers union president explaining the methods he would use to cover for a teacher if the teacher physically or verbally abused their student.
Undercover employees for Project Veritas taped Hamilton Township Education Association President David Perry asserting he would misrepresent the events of altercations between teachers and students by back-dating reports as well as urging the teacher to remain silent about what happened. – READ MORE
