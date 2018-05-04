Giuliani calls for Sessions to ‘step in’ on Cohen investigation

Rudy Giuliani called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to intervene in the Michael Cohen case and put the people behind the probe “under investigation” in a phone call with The Hill on Thursday.

“I am waiting for the Attorney General to step in, in his role as defender of justice, and put these people under investigation,” Giuliani said. He was reacting to an NBC News report that had initially stated phones belonging to Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, had been tapped by investigators.

The former New York City mayor argued that if the reported wiretapping of Cohen were true — and he emphasized he was not sure that it was — it would be a blatant transgression of attorney-client privilege.

Giuliani, who joined President Trump’s personal legal team about two weeks ago, predicted that Trump would share his anger at the matter, though he said he had not yet spoken to the president about it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1