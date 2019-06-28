Project Veritas Banned By Vimeo After Uploading Undercover Google Exposé

Video hosting platform Vimeo – whose CEO contributed to the 2016 Clinton campaign – has completely banned Project Veritas over a viral video of a surreptitiously recorded Google employee admitting that the search giant is training its algorithms to to avoid the “next Trump situation,” raising questions of 2020 election meddling. View image on Twitter
The Google employee, Jen Gennai, claims that she was referring to election meddling in terms of preventing another “Trump situation,” however the Department of Justice is on recrord saying that Russian attempts to influence the 2016 US election did not alter the outcome. – READ MORE