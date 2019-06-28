Project Veritas Banned By Vimeo After Uploading Undercover Google Exposé

Video hosting platform Vimeo – whose CEO contributed to the 2016 Clinton campaign – has completely banned Project Veritas over a viral video of a surreptitiously recorded Google employee admitting that the search giant is training its algorithms to to avoid the “next Trump situation,” raising questions of 2020 election meddling. View image on Twitter

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING @Vimeo has REMOVED Project Veritas saying: "You cannot upload videos that are hateful, defamatory, or discriminatory." Perhaps we embarrassed @Google but NOTHING we said was hateful, defamatory, or discriminatory. They're trying to erase us from the internet. pic.twitter.com/mBfmeHo4i0 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 26, 2019

BREAKING UPDATE: @Vimeo has BANNED our account days after @YouTube PULLED our video. They keep citing "privacy violations." BEING EMBARRASSED BY LEGITIMATE INVESTIGATE JOURNALISM is not a "privacy violation." Video STILL ON BITCHUTE. DOWNLOAD + SHARE: https://t.co/chDsGF0QCk pic.twitter.com/HSrcJjaZ4H — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 26, 2019

The Google employee, Jen Gennai, claims that she was referring to election meddling in terms of preventing another "Trump situation," however the Department of Justice is on recrord saying that Russian attempts to influence the 2016 US election did not alter the outcome.