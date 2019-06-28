Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘Our abortion jurisprudence has spiraled out of control’

In a short, yet scathing, opinion issued Friday morning, Justice Clarence Thomas called on the Supreme Court to address its previous precedent on the issue of abortion, writing that things had “spiraled out of control.”

Writing alone in an opinion concurring with the court’s decision not to address a lower court’s decision blocking Alabama’s 2016 dismemberment abortion ban, Thomas explained that while the “case does not present the opportunity to address” what he called the “demonstrably erroneous ‘undue burden’ standard,” that he and his colleagues “cannot continue blinking the reality of what this Court has wrought,” referring to past abortion rulings.

Thomas’ ruling explained that the operating precedent for the court’s decision to let the case stand was the “undue burden” standard set by the court in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

"The notion that anything in the Constitution prevents States from passing laws prohibiting the dismembering of a living child is implausible," Thomas wrote on Friday. "But under the 'undue burden' standard adopted by this Court, a restriction on abortion —even one limited to prohibiting gruesome methods — is unconstitutional if 'the 'purpose or effect' of the provision is to 'place a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus attains viability.""


