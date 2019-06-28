HILLARY ADMITS: ‘I’ve slipped and fallen on trails’ during walks in NY woods (VIDEO)

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton falls down a lot, but she keeps getting back up.

The former first lady and secretary of state attended a recent gala for the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve to accept a very prestigious honor, and she recalled how the state preserve near her New York home has both lifted her up in times of despair while also contributing to her downfall.

“I’ve slipped and fallen on trails in the winter, and, you know, I’ve sloshed through mud in the spring, and I’ve absolutely relished the summer and marveled at the fall,” Clinton said of her strolls through the roughly 1,500 acre park over the years. “And it’s personally a place I have found so refreshing and fulfilling.”

Clinton's comments about falling in the snow drew hardy laughs from folks who attended the 2019 gala, many of them undoubtedly familiar with her bad habit of tripping herself up throughout her career in politics.