VIRAL VIDEO: Bald Eagle Lands On Firefighters’ 9/11 Display

In a video that has amassed nearly 3 million views in less than 24 hours, Fire Chief Jerry Streich of Andover, Minnesota shows the “unbelievable” moment when a bald eagle landed on his fire station’s tribute to memorialize 9/11.

The eagle perched atop one of the two aerial trucks Andover fire fighters were using to hang a massive American flag — and right around the time of the national moment of silence. Chief Streich caught the "phenomenal" moment on camera and shared it on Facebook.

A political cartoonist took today, the 17th anniversary of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, to “Never Forget” — Except, he just compared 9/11 to Russian election meddling.

Roll Call Capitol Ink cartoonist, Robert Matson, featured a “Never Forget” cartoon, depicting the Twin Towers in New York City as the grey ballot boxes that say “Vote.”

Many on Twitter responded to the cartoon, all echoing the idea that choosing a day that is a hard memory for many, as almost 3,000 people lost their lives, was not the best choice.