    VIRAL VIDEO: Bald Eagle Lands On Firefighters’ 9/11 Display

    In a video that has amassed nearly 3 million views in less than 24 hours, Fire Chief Jerry Streich of Andover, Minnesota shows the “unbelievable” moment when a bald eagle landed on his fire station’s tribute to memorialize 9/11.

    The eagle perched atop one of the two aerial trucks Andover fire fighters were using to hang a massive American flag — and right around the time of the national moment of silence. Chief Streich caught the “phenomenal” moment on camera and shared it on Facebook.- READ MORE

