Professor rebuked after vowing to boost female students’ grades to offset gender imbalances

University of Akron officials this week blocked a professor from carrying out his plan to raise female students’ grades as part of what he called a “national movement to encourage female students to go to information sciences.”

According to school officials, Liping Liu, an information systems analysis and design teacher who has worked at the university since 2001, said in an email to students:

“FYI, your grade has been sent to the university registrar. The following categories of students may see their grades raised one level or two: Female students (it is a national movement to encourage female students to go to information sciences).”

Liu added that there might be other beneficiaries: “Students who had earned scores in exams (especially final exams) demonstrating a higher performance than their calculated ones; Students who attended class but missed reporting attendance (as long as I can tell).”

University officials caught wind of the email and nixed the plan.

“While the professor’s stated intention of encouraging female students to go into the information sciences field may be laudable, his approach as described in his email was clearly unacceptable,” university provost and executive vice president Rex Ramsier said in a statement. – READ MORE

