Mike Rowe Blasts the ‘Tragic Death of the Boy Scouts’ After Organization’s Name Change to Allow Girls

As the nation reacts to the Boy Scout’s bombshell announcement that the organization will be changing its name to “Scouts BSA” in order to be more inclusive after its decision to allow girls to join, former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe sounded off on the move.

He took to his popular Facebook page to answer a question from a fan who asked, “I’m curious as to your opinion on the tragic death of the Boy Scouts of America?!”

After reminiscing on his own experience in the Scouts, Rowe cut to the chase by calling out the organization’s obvious goal of being politically correct — something he believes has led to their increasing irrelevance and a downtick in membership over the years:

In my opinion, this kind of attrition can only explained by an increasing lack of relevance, or, the perception of irrelevance. Unfortunately, in situations like this, there’s no difference between perception and reality. And right now, there’s a perception that The Boy Scouts have gone soft. That’s the real tragedy, Sharon, because I can’t think of anything more needed in our country today, than a youth organization that offers kids the same experience I underwent in the basement of Kenwood Church. Why? Because our country’s current obsession with “safe spaces” is destroying character faster than the Boy Scouts of today can build it. – READ MORE

