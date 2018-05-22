True Pundit

Professor Claims Trump’s ‘Animals’ Quote Is Moving Americans Toward Genocide

A professor suggested Monday that President Donald Trump’s “animals” comment regarding MS-13 gang members puts America on track to ethnic cleansing.

University of Massachusetts-Amherst professor Paul Musgrave made the remark on Twitter, where he goes by “Woke Progress Administration.”

“No, seriously, people, we are on the track to *official* ethnic cleansing,” Musgrave wrote.

“And, yes, it will be worse than what we’ve seen in the past several decades,” he said.

“And, yes, it can happen here,” Musgrave added. “We are in grave peril.”

“It’s hard to sound the alarm without being written off as an alarmist, but if you think that American norms or institutions will somehow restrain the power of the state when deployed against those constructed as ‘the other’ you are gravely, gravely mistaken,” the political science professor continued. “They will not.” – READ MORE

