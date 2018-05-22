Billboard Awards Ratings Hit Record Low Amid Anti-Gun Rants

Another year, another ratings tumble for the “Billboard Music Awards,” which this year opened with an anti-gun speech from host Kelly Clarkson.

Although the show was the top finisher in its time slot for the evening, its 2.1 rating was below last year’s 2.3 rating, and well below the show’s 3.1 rating in 2016, according to Broadcasting Cable. The show migrated this year from ABC to NBC.

Clarkson, a country singer, began the show with a reference to last week’s tragedy at a Texas high school, in which a student killed 10 other students.

Kelly Clarkson: "I'm so sick of moments of silence." #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/CY7UrIhJMb — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 21, 2018

why is it always the people who have armed security that call for ''gun control'' they dont care about anyone but themselves #CrocodileTears — Jake Rage (@JakeRage5) May 21, 2018

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say,” Clarkson said, according to Deadline.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year — and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say — that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and their families.” – READ MORE

