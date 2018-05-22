True Pundit

Entertainment

Billboard Awards Ratings Hit Record Low Amid Anti-Gun Rants

Posted on by
Share:

Another year, another ratings tumble for the “Billboard Music Awards,” which this year opened with an anti-gun speech from host Kelly Clarkson.

Although the show was the top finisher in its time slot for the evening, its 2.1 rating was below last year’s 2.3 rating, and well below the show’s 3.1 rating in 2016,  according to Broadcasting Cable. The show migrated this year from ABC to NBC.

Clarkson, a country singer, began the show with a reference to last week’s tragedy at a Texas high school, in which a student killed 10 other students.

 

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say,” Clarkson said, according to Deadline.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year — and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say — that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and their families.” READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Billboard Awards Ratings Hit Record Low Amid Anti-Gun Rants
Billboard Awards Ratings Hit Record Low Amid Anti-Gun Rants

'Why don’t we do a moment of action, a moment of change?'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: