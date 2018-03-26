Pro-Second Amendment student Kashuv calls for debate with March for Our Lives organizer Kasky

Kyle Kashuv, a Second Amendment-supporting student at the Parkland, Fla., high school that was the site of the shooting massacre last month, on Sunday called for a debate with a classmate who helped organize the pro-gun control March for Our Lives, based on a quote made to Fox News.

The organizer, Cameron Kasky, was responding to a claim in a recent National Rifle Association (NRA) video, that “no one would know [Parkland students’] names” had their classmates not died.

“I think that’s the most pathetic thing I’ve seen out of this… And that’s the NRA — you’ll notice, they can’t attack our argument, so they’re attacking us personally. The fact that they’re saying all we want out of this is for people to know our names. They have no idea how much each of us would give for it to be February 13th again,” Kasky told “Fox News Sunday,” referencing the day before the massacre.

.@cameron_kasky said, “I think that’s the most pathetic thing I’ve seen out of this… They can’t attack our argument, so they’re attacking us personally.” Happy to debate you live tomorrow so we can dissect each other's arguments. Interested? No personal insults allowed here — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 25, 2018

“Happy to debate you live tomorrow so we can dissect each other’s arguments. Interested? No personal insults allowed here,” Kashuv tweeted to Kasky.

We’ll set up a debate in the near future. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 25, 2018

Kasky responded that he’d be interested in organizing a debate “in the near future.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1