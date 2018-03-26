MARCH SADNESS: Washington, D.C. Anti-Gun Rally Draws HALF As Many People As Initially Predicted

According to The Daily Caller, March for Our Lives organizers had predicted anywhere from 500,000 to 600,000 attendees, and major progressive organizations across the country worked hard to handle the logistics of getting thousands of students — and thousands more adult protesters — to Washington, D.C.

But at the end of the day, the official count was barely 200,000. DDIS, a Virginia-based firm working with CBS News to estimate crowd size, said that “[t]he peak crowd size was 202,796 people, with a margin of error of 15 percent.” The March took place officially between noon and 3 p.m. EST. The March reached its peak, the firm told CBS, around 1 p.m.

March for Our Lives organizers were telling media on Saturday that 800,000 people were involved in the Washington, D.C. demonstration. Clearly they vastly overestimated attendance, either out of wishful thinking or a strange desire to misrepresent their own numbers. DDIS’s numbers indicate that attendance was a fraction of that total. – READ MORE\

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1