Rapper Killer Mike to ‘Progressive’ Gun Grabbers: ‘You’re not Woke,’ and ‘You’re Going to Progress Us into Slavery’ (VIDEO)

.@MrColionNoir sits down with rapper, actor and activist @KillerMike to have the gun culture conversation no #MSM, politician, celebrity or anti-gun protestor has the courage to engage in. #NRA pic.twitter.com/YLis9ImzyR — NRATV (@NRATV) March 23, 2018

While students and activists geared up to march in Washington, D.C., and across the country in support of new restrictions on the Second Amendment, rapper Killer Mike warned that gun control is way the progressive left can return black Americans to slavery.

In an interview with NRATV’s Colion Noir, Killer Mike explained how the left equates gun control with progress and observed, “[They are] going to progress us into slavery.”

In the lead-up to the March 14 school walk out for gun control, Killer Mike said he told his kids, “I love you, but if you walk out that school walk out my house.”

“You can’t continue to be the lackey,” the Atlanta-based rapper and business owner said. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement because you have never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.” – READ MORE

