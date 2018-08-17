Pro-Police Organization Blue Lives Matter Rejects NFL’s Bid To Partner with Group

The pro-police organization Blue Lives Matter turned down a request from the New York Jets on Tuesday to partner with the organization, the New York Post reported.

Blue Lives Matter said the NFL team doesn’t respect police officers and employs a player — running back Isaiah Crowell — who posted an image on Instagram of an officer’s throat being slashed.

“With the NFL season right around the corner, there is no better time to open up a conversation about how your business/organization can benefit from a partnership with the New York Jets,” New York Jets’ Anthony Bulak wrote in an email to Joe Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter.

Within minutes, the NFL team had an answer from the organization.

According to the Post, Imperatrice responded to the request instantly, commenting on the NFL’s toxicity.

“Although I’d love to work with an NFL team right now I feel it is not the right time,” he said. “All over the United States players feel entitled to disrespect our first responders, our military members both past and present and our flag. These players make more money in a season than some people make in a lifetime and their ‘Issues’ are made up, exaggerated, and more times than not false. – READ MORE